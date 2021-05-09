BUX Token Achieves Market Cap of $29.99 Million (BUX)

BUX Token (CURRENCY:BUX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. BUX Token has a total market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $467,567.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BUX Token has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00087281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00786232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.50 or 0.09052505 BTC.

About BUX Token

BUX is a coin. It was first traded on January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

Buying and Selling BUX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

