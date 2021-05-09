Bytecoin (BCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $304,102.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $189.80 million and approximately $304,102.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.08 or 0.00811907 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004106 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

