Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $298.01 million and approximately $100.75 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.67 or 0.00627387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,675,897,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,612,269 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

