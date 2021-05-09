BZEdge Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $2,502.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00249067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $697.62 or 0.01176467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00766354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,258.33 or 0.99932942 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

