C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $98,846,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

