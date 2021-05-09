CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00252289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $694.51 or 0.01194237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00774417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.75 or 1.00349510 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

