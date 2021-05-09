Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Capri stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 1,640.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 273,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 257,915 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

