Carbon (CRBN) One Day Volume Tops $953,487.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 70.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Carbon has traded 83.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $953,487.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00249067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.62 or 0.01176467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00766354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,258.33 or 0.99932942 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

