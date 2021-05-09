Carry Market Cap Tops $132.16 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $132.16 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00016987 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00041857 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

