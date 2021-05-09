Cash Tech Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $87,631.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cash Tech has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00086813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00789454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.01 or 0.09181861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cash Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.