Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $241.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

