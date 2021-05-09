CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $280,983.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00066715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00104652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.64 or 0.00785022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.55 or 0.09204246 BTC.

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

