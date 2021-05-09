Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 24.3% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Celer Network has a market cap of $294.52 million and $47.82 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00790382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.67 or 0.09165140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.