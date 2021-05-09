Celo Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00009053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $24.14 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00252289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $694.51 or 0.01194237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00774417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.75 or 1.00349510 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

