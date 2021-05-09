Centaur Market Cap Reaches $17.07 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $17.07 million and approximately $430,416.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

