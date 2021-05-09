Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,556 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

