Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

