Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

