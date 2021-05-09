Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 714 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

EQIX stock opened at $713.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $693.88 and its 200 day moving average is $706.08. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

