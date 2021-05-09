Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,662,202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 708,597 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,033,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,266 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

