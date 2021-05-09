CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CEU stock opened at C$1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$425.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. Insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last quarter.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.