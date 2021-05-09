Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $20.45 million and $1.35 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.00799856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00105788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.36 or 0.09287934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

