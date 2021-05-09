Chainswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.44 Million (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00004275 BTC on major exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $529,791.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.68 or 0.00784853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.94 or 0.09048792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (TOKEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

