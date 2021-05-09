ChartEx Market Cap Hits $794,392.93 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $794,392.93 and approximately $52,378.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00248026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $703.37 or 0.01225644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00786051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.36 or 1.00103914 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

