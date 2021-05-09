Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 288.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $110.02 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

