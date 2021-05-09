Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 363,965 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,457,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

