Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Chewy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,742,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,201,051 shares of company stock valued at $505,717,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $71.00 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.11 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

