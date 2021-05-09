Chromia Hits Market Cap of $148.39 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $148.39 million and $45.25 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00087827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00104293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00785831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.08 or 0.08959425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047967 BTC.

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

