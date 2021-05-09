Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.27.

Cigna stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $263.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

