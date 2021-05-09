Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Reaches $123,439.87

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded up 71.5% against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $123,439.87 and approximately $101,800.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00066258 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002918 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.20 or 0.00647905 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

