Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 68,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 22,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.43 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.