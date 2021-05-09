Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Cut by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

