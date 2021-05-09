Citadel Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Citadel has a total market cap of $146,911.20 and $10.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.