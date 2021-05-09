Civitas Price Hits $0.0285 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $229,593.49 and $1,195.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001176 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004716 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003559 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,067,459 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

