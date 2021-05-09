Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 338 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

