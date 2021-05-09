ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00087281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00786232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.50 or 0.09052505 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 72,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

