Cloudbric Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and $85,673.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.00788992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.49 or 0.09092217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

