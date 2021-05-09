Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335 over the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

