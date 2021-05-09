Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Posts Earnings Results

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. 267,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,072. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $809.69 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

In related news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

