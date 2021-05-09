Comerica Bank Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock worth $287,974. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.