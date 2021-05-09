Comerica Bank Has $7.34 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 31.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in MSA Safety by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

