Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Masimo worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $224.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.82. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

