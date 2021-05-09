Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT opened at $123.44 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

