Comparing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Tower and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 24.08% 42.42% 4.53% Acadia Realty Trust 8.72% 1.10% 0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Tower and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 2 10 0 2.83 Acadia Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

American Tower presently has a consensus target price of $280.27, suggesting a potential upside of 13.25%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.63, suggesting a potential downside of 28.85%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Tower pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Tower has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Tower and Acadia Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $7.58 billion 14.51 $1.89 billion $7.73 32.02 Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 6.42 $53.04 million $1.41 15.57

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Tower beats Acadia Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.