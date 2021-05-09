Comparing Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hope Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Huntington Bancshares 0 6 8 0 2.57

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.35%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $14.31, indicating a potential downside of 9.44%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hope Bancorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 2.60 $171.04 million $1.35 11.47 Huntington Bancshares $5.66 billion 2.84 $1.41 billion $1.27 12.44

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 18.62% 6.21% 0.77% Huntington Bancshares 15.34% 7.70% 0.71%

Risk & Volatility

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Hope Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of January 26, 2021, the company operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

