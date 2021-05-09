Compound (COMP) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $763.86 or 0.01316515 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $3.88 billion and $228.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

