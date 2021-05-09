comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. comScore updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SCOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 577,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,130. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $289.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

