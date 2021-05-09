Conceal 1-Day Volume Tops $299,297.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $299,297.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.56 or 1.00189611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00049379 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.72 or 0.00707343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $779.62 or 0.01326508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00382333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00247230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,892,541 coins and its circulating supply is 10,635,851 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.