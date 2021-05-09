Contentos Price Tops $0.0315 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $95.03 million and $15.23 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.00788992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.49 or 0.09092217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,014,320,065 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

