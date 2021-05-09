CONTRACOIN Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $6.85 million and $114,338.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00086250 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

